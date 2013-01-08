David Bowie welcomes his 'golden years' as he marks a return to music on his 66th birthday

Elusive recording sensation David Bowie has made a shock return to the music industry after ten years of musical silence.



The globally acclaimed artist, famed for a horde of hits ranging from Space Oddity to Heroes, has marked his 66th birthday on Tuesday by releasing a new single, Where Are We Now?, with a subsequent album to follow in March.



Rumours of the artist's comeback were rife on Twitter on Monday night, although many fans believed their hopes to be wishful thinking. David, who released his last album, Reality, in 2003, disappeared from public life just a year after suffering a frightening heart attack, leaving many fans to suspect that the artist had retired.





When David's website revealed the news of new material, however, fans across the globe expressed their joy at the return of one of Britain's best musicians. Comedian David Walliams said: "I love that Bowie has kept his mystique. No word from him for years and then out of nowehere a beautiful song appears."



"I wonder if he'll appear on Loose Women?" Joked the comedian. "Hell yeah! Welcome back David Bowie!" added fan and talk show host Jonathan Ross.



Son of the pop legend Duncan Jones also encouraged his followers to listen to his father's new material. "Would be lovely if all of you could spread the word about da's new album. First in ten years, and its a good 'un!"



Known as the "musical chameleon", David is entering his sixth decade of his world-renowned musical career. Adopting personas such as Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and the Thin White Duke, David has mastered a continuum of musical trends.



The new single, an elegiac ballad, reflects on the artist's time in Germany, where he recorded Low, Heroes and Lodger in the Seventies. The accompanying video to the new track, directed by installation artist Tony Oursler, sees the artist projected onto a puppet alongside a conjoined female face as scenes from Germany are showcased behind him.



Radio 4 presenter John Wilson described the artist’s comeback as a “genuine surprise”. “He’s a proper artist. He doesn’t release records because it’s time for another record. He releases records when there’s something to say.”



David’s representative also remarked on the illicit nature in which the record has been created. The release is said to be “throwing shadows and avoiding the industry treadmill that is David Bowie.”



Said to be living with ex-supermodel and wife Iman with their daughter Alexandria in New York, the artist has participated in few public events. The Sound And Vision singer declined an offer to perform at 2012’s London Olympics, despite director Danny Boyle making a direct appeal to the artist. A catalogue of never-seen-before David Bowie artefacts will be available to see in the V&A museum from March 23.



Where Are We Now? Is available to purchase on iTunes. Album The Next Day is also available to pre-order, and will be released on March 12.



The new video is available to watch here: