Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne earns thousands for movie role

Angelina Jolie's daughter is earning a dreamy wage for her debut role.



Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt is earning £1900 a week for her role as Aurora in the Sleeping Beauty adaptation Maleficent, which tells the tale of the Disney princess’ evil nemesis.



Angelina’s daughter was also given £38 "per diem" for living expenses whilst she filmed the movie.





The Disney film will also feature appearances from two of her other children, Pax and Zahara, although they have taken much smaller roles.



Starring BAFTA Rising Star award winner Juno Temple, Miranda Richardson and Dakota Fanning's sister Elle, the Hollywood film is set to be released in March 2014.



This is not the first time, however, one of the Jolie-Pitt brood has taken an acting role.



Shiloh joined her father on the set of The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, playing a toddler in the Oscar-winning film.



Despite taking part in the major motion picture, Angelina is considering calling time on her career in the near future to spend more time with her children.





Speaking to Channel 4, the award-winning actress revealed that she will be waving goodbye to her career to focus on her family and more philanthropic pursuits.



"I think I'm going to have to give up the acting as the kids hit the teenage years, anyway, too much to manage at home," said the Changeling star.



"I have enjoyed being an actress. I am so grateful to the job and I have had great experiences and I have even be able to tell stories and be a part of stories that mattered and I have done things for fun."



"I will do some films and I am so fortunate to have the job, it's a really lucky profession to be a part of and I enjoy it," she added.



"But if it went away tomorrow I would be very happy to be home with the children. I wake up in the morning as a mum and I turn on the news like everybody else and I see what's happening and I want to be part of the world in a positive way."



Cementing their family unit, fiancé Brad Pitt has admitted that the pair are set to tie the knot "very soon".





"The time is nigh," said the father-of-six.



"I've got a good feeling about it."