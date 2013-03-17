Puppy love: celebrities share cute photos of their pets

Kim Kardashian wrote "I'm so in love" when she posted a photo of herself cuddling her sister Khloe Kardashian's cute new puppy on Twitter on Wednesday. The reality TV star, who is expecting a baby with rapper Kanye West, looked besotted with the brown and white dog, a gift to Khloe from her basketball player husband Lamar Odom. The dog has been named Bernard Hopkins, after the American boxer.



Khloe and Lamar join a list of famous celebrity dog owners, who include pregnant Kate Middleton and Prince William. The royal couple are often pictured with their beloved black Cocker Spaniel, Lupo. The Duchess was spotted looking happy and relaxed as she walked Lupo with a friend in Hyde Park in February.

Another high profile couple cuddling up to an adorable pooch is Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smar. The couple introduced Twitter fans to the "newest member" of their family on Thursday, a baby boxer dog called Roxy.



In the same week, the puppy craze continued sweeping tinseltown when Zooey Deschanel announced that she has adopted two rescue puppies from the Bill Foundation in Los Angeles. The New Girl star posted a picture of the pooches, named Zelda and Dot on Twitter. "I have to thank the #billfoundation for the greatest, sweetest, most wonderful dogs in the world," she said.



Britney Spears recently surprised fans with a picture of her latest miniature dog, just three months after introducing her puppy Hannah. The pop star announced the news of her fluffy, white pup last month with the tweet: "Say good morning to my new baby, people."

In New York, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Schulman have also been spotted in New York, taking their Labrador, Esmeralda, for a walk. After promoting Les Miserables, for which she won an Oscar, Anne said she was looking forward to being a homebody. "I'll be hosting lots of dinners at my house," she said. "We're nesting, playing with my dog – we're chilling."



Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr has also been spotted in New York with her dog Frankie, a loveable Yorkshire Terrier. The Australian beauty, in town to promote the launch of Victoria's Secret Fabulous Collection, looked effortlessly chic alongside her gorgeous pooch.

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is the proud owner of miniature dog, named Lola. Ever the fashionista, Alessandra tied a pink leopard print bandana around her dog’s neck.



Another Latino beauty, Eva Mendes, owns Hugo, a Belgian Malinois dog named Hugo. The actress, who dates Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling, has said that she and Hugo are "inseperable".