Holly Valance reportedly five months pregnant with her first child

July 25, 2013 - 16:00 BST hellomagazine.com Holly Valance pregnant: Holly Valance announces that she and her husband Nick Candy are expecting a baby Holly Valance is reportedly five months pregnant with her first child. The 30-year-old actress, who is married to billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy, was pictured showing a baby bump on holiday on the Italian Riviera last month. Images from the holiday were published by Australian magazine Women's Day, which prompted the exciting news of Holly's pregnancy to emerge. Only a month after their lavish LA wedding Holly and Nick revealed that were already thinking about starting a family together. "You have to ask God, but I say we will," the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant told the Telegraph. "It's generally what you do." "We will have a family, God willing, and when it happens I just want to be a mum," said Holly. "The biggest luxury on the planet to me would be to be at home with my child. "Finally at 30 I am coming round to the idea of babies and Nick, at 40, is well and truly ready," added the former Neighbours star. "I think he might just get his way. I can see it now: I will be the bad cop – the strict one – and he will be the fabulous, fun dad!" Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the couple also said they would consider adopting a child. "We're leaving pregnancy to fate," said Holly. "I'm from a big family and would like lots of kids - but they don't necessarily all have to be ours." Holly, who is currently a judge on the new TLC reality show, Ultimate Shopper, is also an ambassador for Disability Rights International - the organisation battling for human rights for people with disabilities all over the world. Holly and Nick married in an extravagant ceremony, attended by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Simon Cowell and Tracy Emin, in September 2012.