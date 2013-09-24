hellomagazine.com
Khloé Kardashian remembers late father ahead of anniversary of his death
Khloé Kardashian has her late father Robert Kardashian on her mind just one week away from the 10th anniversary of his death.
The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph of her brother Rob Jr. sitting on the shoulders of their dad, who passed away on 30 September 30, 2003 from esophageal cancer.
"I love this pic!" Khloé, who was 19 years old when her father passed away, wrote. "Missing you will be forever but forever thankful you blessed us with this amazing kid. Robert Jr. you are his twin. Mind, body and soul. I love you #RobertSrRobertJr."
In the adorable family snap, Rob Jr. – pictured as a little boy with his arms affectionately around his dad’s face – bears a striking resemblance to his father. Rob, who was just 16 when his dad died, shared the same photo earlier in the day with the caption, "Robert & Robert :)."
The anniversary of Khloé's father's death comes at what is already a sad time for the 29-year-old.
Her four-year marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom has broken down after four years, and the couple are now living apart.
Last week the Kardashian jetted off to Las Vegas accompanied by her sister Kourtney to promote their fashion label Kardashian Kollection.
While her exterior was as impeccable as ever, Khloé showed that she was hurting inside when she posted a touching photograph of a girl with a mask on, alongside the caption: "She smiles to mask the pain in her heart, she laughs to conceal the tears in her eyes."
But she has the rest of the Kardashian clan rallying around her. She was snapped on Sunday alongside her sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie in a stunning leather outfit with much blonder locks than her usually dark brunette tresses.