Kim Kardashian shows off va-va voom figure in most daring dress yet

Kim Kardashian is whole-heartedly embracing her post-baby curves – and now she's back on the social scene the reality TV star is going all out to show off her new figure.



The outfit she picked for her latest outing – a trip to a Paris premiere with Givency designer Riccardo Tisci – was the new mum's most daring yet. Kim was the centre of attention in a black dress with cut-out sections that left little to the imagination.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY



Kim looked confident in the statement-making dress as she posed with Riccardo – the man behind the outfit.



The friends were there to see Mademoiselle C - a documentary about former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld.



Kim got to know the French style maven after she directed Kim's edgy pregnancy photoshoot. The pair were introduced by Kanye West - "because he is so into fashion, of course", said Carine, who added: "We decided we would do a story about her. Immediately she said, 'Yes'."





VIEW GALLERY



Kim and Riccardo got a chance to catch up with Carine at the event. And the trio made a night of it, going on to the A-list afterparty following the unveiling.



There they were joined by a myriad of stars – many in monochrome ensembles.



Models in town for Paris Fashion Week enjoying a night out at the party included Miranda Kerr, Lara Stone, Lily Donaldson and Cara Delevigne – who attended with tartan-wearing BFF Rita Ora.



Firework singer Katy Perry was also there, arriving with a group of girlfriends.



What do you think's Kim's daring outfit? Leave your comments below.