VIDEO: Stars speak to HELLO! at National Television Awards

Celebrities including Mark Wright, Kian Egan and Kelly Brook spoke to HELLO! on the National Television Awards 2014 red carpet on Wednesday.



“I love the NTAs,” said Mark Wright. “It’s the best night of the year!” The 27-year-old added that he would be backing Coronation Street in which his girlfriend Michelle Keegan plays Tina McIntyre.



“I’ve never been to the awards before,” beamed Kelly Brook. “I usually stay at home and watch it on the television!” The stunning brunette also told HELLO! what it was like working on Celebrity Juice, on which she is a team captain, adding that the show was “a new thing for me”.



Bradley Walsh, who was nominated for ‘TV Detective’ for his role in Law & Order: UK, joked that the winner would be the one with “the best Mac”. “That’s what it’s al about for detectives,” he laughed. “Wearing the Mac!”



“They’re great awards,” he added. “It’s nice to be a part of this and to see some old pals”. He went on to lose the category to Benedict Cumberbatch, who accepted the award in swimming shorts.



Westlife’s Kian Egan and wife Jodi Albert also stepped out for the glamorous event and spoke to HELLO! about their plans for 2014. The couple added that they would be spending Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas for a special Daybreak episode they are hosting.



Kian was crowned King of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here… which scooped up the ‘Best Entertainment Programme’ later in the evening.



Click below to watch the full video.