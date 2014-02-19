'Nothing is the same without you': Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria exchange romantic tweets
The couple, who welcomed the arrival of their first child Carmen last August, have been spending time in Hilaria's native Spain. With the Oscars just around the corner, the couple decided it was time to head back to New York.
Hilaria, 29, posted a touching photo on Twitter of the new family, paying tribute to the moment she first met her 55-year-old actor husband.
"3 years ago today, around this time, I met you @ABFalecbaldwin & b/c of this day, we have this most precious angel," wrote the Mallorca-born beauty alongside the snapshot.
In the photo, Hilaria is pictured holding her adorable six-month-old daughter with Alec standing at her side. Wrapped up in a pale pink quilted coat and matching pink socks, baby Carmen looks adorable as she leans into her mother.
Alec retweeted the image, which was in reply to the first post he made on his journey back to the couple's Greenwich Village apartment in New York.
"On my way home today from Spain. Which is not the same w/o you. Nothing is the same w/o you...," wrote the 30 Rock star.
Hilaria and Alec have clearly been enjoying their time across the pond, with the fitness fanatic announcing her own departure over the weekend.
The brunette beauty posted a photo of herself gazing out onto the streets with the caption in Spanish reading, "Spain, I'm going to miss you."
As an avid social media user, Hilaria often takes to Twitter to share snaps of herself in daring yoga poses. The new mum made a promise at the start of the year, to post one photo a day of herself in action.
Her latest picture shows Hilaria boldly performing an upside down backbend on a staircase with the apt caption, "This one totally scared me... #hilariaypd#yogapostureoftheday #dontattemptthis #imaslinky(wheel pose) #RitzMadrid."
Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in June 2012 in a romantic New York ceremony held at St Patrick's Old Cathedral. The couple introduced their baby girl to HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year.
Carmen is Alec's second child – he is also a father to 18-year-old Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger.
