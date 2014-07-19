Shakira is first person ever to reach 100 million Facebook likes

Shakira is officially the most liked person on Facebook after becoming the first person ever to reach 100 million likes.



The superstar songstress hit the staggering social media milestone on Friday and was clearly delighted with the news.

Shakira is the first person to reach 100 million likes on Facebook



"I am honoured and humbled about reaching this milestone," the 37-year-old Colombia-born beauty said. "Social media and specifically Facebook has helped myself and other artists bridge the gap between the stage and the audience."



To mark her achievement, Shakira posted a video of her most important Facebook moments since joining the social network in 2008. The video includes pictures of her album covers, her baby bump and glimpses of her son, Milan.

Shakira's baby bump picture is one of the most liked on her Facebook



She also posted a video that thanks fans for their support.



Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was clearly impressed with Shakira's popularity, writing"'Congrats!" in a comment on her page. He added, "What an amazing milestone for an amazing person."



The only other page to have more likes than Shakira is Facebook's own brand page.

Shakira thanked her fans in a special video



Shakira has been in the spotlight recently thanks to her official video for her new World Cup 2014 song.



But while the Colombian songstress took centre stage singing￼ the football competition's new anthem La La La (Brazil 2014), it was her 18-month-old son Milan who stole the show in the video.



Encouraged by his mum, the youngster is seen showing off his footballing skills by running up to a ball and kicking it towards an elephant.



Making the video for the new World Cup song was particularly significant for Shakira as she met her partner Gerard Piqué while producing the film for her 2010 offering Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).