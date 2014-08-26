Pamela Anderson 'not getting divorced' from Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson is giving her marriage to Rick Salomon another try, according to new reports.



The former Baywatch star, 47, has asked a judge to dismiss her petition to divorce her husband, which she originally filed back in July.



One month on and it seems that the actress has had a change of heart, as she filed another request asking for the case to be dismissed, People reported.



Pamela had cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce, but a week after the filing she was spotted kissing her husband while out and about in Malibu.

Rick Salomon and Pamela Anderson have been married twice before



The couple married in January of this year, making it their second trip down the aisle.



Pamela and Rick, 46, first wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in October 2007, but were only together for a couple of months before having their union annulled.



This was the blonde bombshell's fourth marriage; in addition to her two marriages to Rick, she was wed to Tommy Lee from 1995 until 1998, with whom she has two sons Brandon and Dylan, and was also married to Kid Rock from 2006 until 2007.



Rick, meanwhile, was previously wed to Elizabeth Daily and had two daughters with the actress, as well as being married to Charmed star Shannon Doherty.