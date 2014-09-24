﻿

Surprise! Jeremy Renner is married

Jeremy Renner has revealed that he has secretly married girlfriend Sonni Pacheco, the mother of his 17-month-old daughter Ava Berlin.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron star confirmed he had tied the knot, and even flashed his wedding ring during a special screening in Washington on Tuesday.


Jeremy Renner confirmed he is married - and flashed his wedding ring - this week


"I have tried to protect my family's privacy, my wife's privacy. I don't need her to get hammered with my life," Jeremy, 43, told Capitol File.

Asked outright whether he is a married man, he replied, "Yes."

On his decision to keep the news under wraps, Jeremy added, "It's annoying being followed when I'm with my family. It's not just me – everyone (in Hollywood) has to deal with that.

"I've been talked about a whole lot, because the less I put out there, the less people know, and it makes it interesting, I assume."

Jeremy was more open when it came to discussing his baby daughter, who was born in March 2013.


Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco welcomed daughter Ava in March 2013


"It's the best thing I have ever done – doing it later on in life," he said. "By then I achieved a lot of things that I wanted to achieve; I'm so blessed for that. Now I can spend time with family.

"The only thing I think about when I'm not with my baby is, 'How do I get to my baby?' I need to get to her, and I'm very miserable when I don't see her.

"I really love being a father. The only that has changed is my perspective on things. I still work, probably even more. It used to be all for myself so I'm not old and broke. All these things I still do, but I do it now for the future of my baby, and if it gets in the way of her well-being, then I stop," the Hurt Locker star said.

"I can't wait for her to get older, but I really enjoy her now. She's the greatest. She's into her sticker phase... As a father, I'm going to make it very difficult for her to find a man."

