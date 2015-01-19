Taylor Swift shares photos from fun-filled weekend with Karlie Kloss and friends

Taylor Swift has formed an enviable group of celebrity friends over the last few years, and the 25-year-old brought them together over the weekend as she shared several photos of them having fun in her New York apartment.



On Sunday the singer shared a picture of herself surrounded by models Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and stylist Ashley Avignone.



While Taylor stood out in a sleeveless white dress, her famous friends pose for the camera in head-to-toe black ensembles. "I didn't get the 'let's all wear black' memo. @gigihadid @karliekloss @marhunt @ashavignone" she wrote alongside the picture, which attracted over one million likes.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Taylor Swift shared a picture of herself with friends Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid on Sunday





Karlie, Martha and Ashley had also joined Taylor at her home the day before, as they spent a day cooking together along with Rookie editor Tavi Gevinson.



The group looked to be enjoying themselves as they prepared their meal together before sitting down for a dinner party.



"KAR AND MAR. @karliekloss @marhunt" wrote Taylor, alongside a split Instagram photo which showed the Victoria's Secret models sat at the dinner table ready to eat.

VIEW GALLERY

The friends had a dinner party at Taylor Swift's apartment on Saturday





Taylor has previously spoken about how important her friends are to her, telling ASOS magazine that they are her "number one priority".



"My friends are the kind of people that have their own lives, and their own busy schedules, and that's why we get along so well.



"A lot of celebrities surround themselves with these very chic cling-ons who don't really have much of a job or a passion, they follow around their celebrity BFF and provide constant affirmation for them and I'm really not interested in that kind of deal," she said.