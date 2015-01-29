Kanye West debuts new music video with daughter North as the star

Kanye West premiered his new music video on Thursday, and the video revealed that his 19-month-old daughter North was the star! The video for new single Only One features the toddler in her father's arms on a rainy day, with the pair dressed similarly.

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian welcomed their first child in June 2013. From the video, which shows a different side to Kanye, it is clear that the 37-year-old rapper is incredibly devoted to his daughter.

North West walks alongside her father in the Only One video

At points during the video North, who is affectionately called Nori by her parents, walks alongside her father, and later interacts with him by pointing at his jeans which are tucked into boots.

Later the pair cuddle, while young Nori looks around her.

Kanye collaborated with Paul McCartney on the acoustic ballad, and acclaimed film director Spike Jonze directed the video. Kanye premiered the short video on The Ellen Show, and revealed that the song is a tribute to his late mother, Donda West.

Kanye West and Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show

"I adore you, I think you're brilliant", Ellen later tells Kanye, before showing viewers a rap she created for the BET Awards where Kanye was awarded the visionary award.

"That was one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me," Kanye revealed to the audience after the clip.

In a rare move Kanye also opened up on his life with Kim and North, admitting that the pair have changed him for the better. "I think I'm a better human being because of [Kim] and because of my daughter.", he said.

He continued: "And I have always someone to think about going home to, and you know something for me to be brave for – what I want to do for humanity, but also to be more protective of myself for my family too."