Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunite to cheer on daughter Rumer Willis during Dancing with the Stars

Rumer Willis' family was out in force to cheer on her on during Dancing with the Stars. Her father Bruce Willis and mother Demi Moore were both in the audience, clapping and smiling proudly after their girl topped the board with her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.





Demi Moore and Bruce Willis pictured with Rumer in 2011

Demi sat with friends in the row behind her ex and his wife Emma Heming to watch the 26 -year-old score 32 out of 40 points for her foxtrot. Completing the family group were Rumer's sisters Tallulah and Scout.



Bruce and Demi have always had a friendly, supportive relationship since their divorce, but it's been a while since they've been pictured together at such a high profile event.





It's also been two years since the 52-year-old actress last tweeted - which she acknowledged in a message to her followers, telling them: "Been awhile but my baby girl @TheRue was amazing tonight on #DWTS so proud! Watch & vote!"



The last few years have been difficult for the clan. In 2011, Demi's marriage to Ashton Kutcher broke down, prompting her to seek help at a treatment centre. Then, last year Tallallulah also spent time in rehab for alcohol and substance abuse.

Celebrating 90 days clean, she said: "Things are not perfect by any means but I radiate more positive energy on a daily basis then I ever thought possible. No longer allowing chemicals to infiltrate my bod was the best decision I've ever made. Here's to 90 more days. Woot woot!"



However, the turmoil seemed to be well behind the Willis-Moore clan, with all the focus on Rumer for her special night. Afterwards the celebrity dancer told her followers on Instagram that it was one of the best moments of her life, triumphantly sharing a picture of the score board.