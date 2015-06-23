P Diddy released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault

P Diddy has been released from an LA jail after being arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Monday. The music mogul – real name Sean Combs – was bailed out after paying $160,000. Police were called following an altercation involving Diddy and an American football coach at UCLA, the university his son Justin attends.

Diddy had been attending a match at the university when the incident occurred. He posted a picture of Justin with some of his teammates writing: "Father son football game. We WON. Happy Father's day." However, this seems to have been taken before the row.



He also posted several other pictures celebrating father's day with his children and their mothers. Justin is the son he had with high school sweetheart Misa Hylton-Brim.

Following their romance, he had a 13-year relationship with Kim Porter, the mother of Christian and twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie. Diddy also adopted Kim's son Quincy.

Five months before the twins were born his daughter Chance was born to Sarah Chapman. The rapper is currently dating 28-year-old Cassandra Ventura.

A spokeswoman for his company declined to comment on Monday's incident "until all the facts are sorted out".

The university has said campus police are investigating the incident.

Football coach Jim Mora said: "I'm thankful that our staff showed the level of professionalism that they did in handling this situation.

"This is an unfortunate incident for all parties involved. While UCPD continues to review this matter, we will let the legal process run its course and refrain from further comment at this time."