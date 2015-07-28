Empire co-stars Grace Gealey and Trai Byers are engaged

Empire co-stars Grace Gealey and Trai Byers may not be a couple on screen but they have certainly been romancing behind the scenes. Fans of the show were excited to hear this week that the small screen stars are reportedly engaged.

Trai, 32, decided to pop the question on 26 July while celebrating Grace's 31st birthday with friends, according to Us Weekly.

Grace Gealey and Trai Byers are engaged





"He surprised her on her birthday," a source told the publication. "He popped the question and she was totally surprised and elated. She can't stop looking at the ring! They celebrated all night."



Trai, who plays Andre Leon in the hit TV series, even posted pictures on Instagram from the night showing off a collage of the festivities that included dinner and drinks. "Had so much fun celebrating @gracegealey's life!! Happy Birthday to an exquisite human being! Thank you @kinmontchicago for hosting us. Amazing spot, wonderful food, UNFORGETTABLE night," he captioned the snap.

Grace, who plays Anika Clahoun, also took to social media to write about the special night saying, "Thank you all so very much for the birthday love. It's been an epic day. #31herewecome."



The engagement comes just months after the magazine exclusively revealed in March that the pair were dating. "They started seeing each other during the shooting of the show. There was an instant attraction, people working on the show are aware about it," an insider told the publication. "When they all hang out together they'll cuddle and give a kiss, but it's nothing obscene."





This is the second engagement on the set of Empire recently. Kaitlin Doubleday, who plays Trai Byers' wife on screen, confirmed she was engaged in May by sharing a sweet snap with her 83,000 fans on Instagram, writing, "Cheers!!!!!!!! To the most memorable night of my life thus far @devinlucien."

Showing off her new stunning ring, Kaitlin couldn't keep the happy smile off her face as she also posed with a glass of red wine in her hand and a cute navy blue and maroon manicure on her nails.