Beyoncé shares sweet throwback snap of 'cover girl' Blue Ivy

Beyoncé Knowles may be on the cover of US Vogue's September issue, but it is her daughter Blue Ivy who she insists is the real cover star. The proud mum shared a throwback photo on Friday taken from her first Vogue cover shoot in March 2013, which also features a starring role from baby Blue.

The image, taken when Blue Ivy was just 11 months old, sees the Halo singer looking elegant in a ruffled cream dress while cradling her daughter, who pulls an adorable expression for the camera.

The real cover girl 💙💙 My delicious Blue Blue at 11 months. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 14, 2015 at 3:33pm PDT

Beyonce shared a "flashback" photo of her daughter Blue Ivy

"The real cover girl, my delicious Blue Blue at 11 months," Beyoncé captioned the image, adding a series of heart emoticons.

The sweet "flashback Friday" photo proved an instant hit with the singer's fans, clocking up over 1.6 million likes and thousands of comments on how cute the youngster is.

Beyoncé's newest Vogue cover shoot sees her showing her more sultry side, showing off a series of designer outfits in stunning black and white shots taken by renowned photographer Mario Testino.

Beyonce wows in her latest photoshoot

However the glamorous mum appears to be equally comfortable relaxing away from the spotlight with her three-year-old daughter and husband Jay Z. Beyoncé often treats her fans to a glimpse at their family life, and recently shared a series of snaps from their recent Fourth of July celebrations on her official website.

One candid image shows the 33-year-old teaching Blue Ivy to swim, smiling encouragingly as her daughter paddled towards her in the water. Another Instagram post shows Beyoncé's dedication to her daughter, showing off a gold jewelled ring that spells her name "Blue".

The mother-of-one has spoken openly about her joy at having a child and previously told Oprah Winfrey that she felt "complete" after welcoming her daughter in 2012.

"My story did not feel complete and I didn't know why but... after I gave birth I looked at my diaries and everything made sense," she said. "Everything just completely connected and I said now I know who I am... I wasn't complete before my daughter."