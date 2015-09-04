Joan Rivers' daughter Melissa pays tribute on one year anniversary of her death

Joan Rivers' daughter Melissa says she has been "overwhelmed" by the support she has received following the death of her mother. The Fashion Police host released a brief statement reflecting on her mother's loss on Friday, to coincide with the first anniversary of her death.

"Today marks one year since my mother passed. This was a year of firsts: first holidays, first birthdays, first everythings without mom, without grandma," Melissa wrote. "While it's been difficult, I've been amazed by the outpouring of love and overwhelming kindness we've received from family, friends and people whose lives were touched by the woman they knew as Joan – a woman we all miss so very much."

Melissa Rivers has paid tribute to her mother Joan Rivers

Melissa was left heartbroken at the death of her beloved mother, who passed away on 4 September 2014 after going into cardiac arrest during surgery on her vocal chords a week earlier.

The 47-year-old filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the clinic where her mother underwent the surgery in January, saying she wanted to ensure the "horrific medical treatment" Joan received would not happen to anyone else.

Melissa revealed earlier this week that she and her 14-year-old son Cooper had scattered some of Joan's ashes during a holiday to Wyoming in August.

"Coop and I took our annual family vacation to Wyoming," she told Entertainment Tonight. "[The] first without my mom and scattered some of her ashes there so we can still be together every August as a family."

The mother-of-one also revealed how she and Cooper were planning to observe the anniversary of Joan's death.

"He is going to school, I am going to work and come home and light a candle and have a glass of wine," she said. "For my mother, that would be the most important thing this year, that Cooper is OK. Cooper and I talk about what would be the best way to honour her legacy, and the best way to honour her legacy is to be OK."