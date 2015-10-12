Scott Disick breaks down and says he has 'nobody' after Kourtney Kardashian split

Scott Disick is full of remorse following his split from Kourtney Kardashian. The father-of-three, whose nine-year relationship with Kourtney came to an end in July, broke down in tears as he attempted to explain his actions in a preview for the new series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney split from Scott over the Fourth of July weekend after pictures emerged of him getting close to old flame Chloe Bartoli, something he told Kourtney and her mum Kris Jenner was the "worst decision of my life".

Scott Disick said he has "nobody" after his split from Kourtney Kardashian

The 32-year-old can be seen getting upset as he tells the mother-daughter duo how much he misses being a part of their family.

"It breaks my heart to see her in pain," Kris tells Scott, to which he replies: "It's been a really hard time, going from like, having all of you guys to having nobody."

Kourtney refused to accept her ex's apology, telling him: "You forget what happens when you're on a binge."

Kourtney ended her nine-year relationship with Scott in July

Scott, who has not been seen on the show since earlier this year, later admits: "I f**ked up, I made the worst decision I've ever made in my life."

The confrontation follows scenes showing an emotional Kourtney reflecting on her failed relationship to sister Kim Kardashian in the KUWTK finale, telling her: "I have worked so hard to keep this family together."

Since the split Kourtney has been relying on her famous family for support and spending time focusing on her three young children, Mason, five, Penelope, three, and ten-month-old Reign.

Meanwhile Scott has recently been linked to 18-year-old model Lindsay Vrckonvnik after they were spotted partying together in Miami, but she has reportedly denied that they are dating. The reality television star appeared to be missing his ex on Friday as he shared a picture from a revealing photo shoot Kourtney had appeared in recently, adding the caption: "Now that's 1 hot mama."