Calvin Harris threatens legal action over Taylor Swift split rumours

Calvin Harris has angrily dismissed rumours that he has split with Taylor Swift. The 31-year-old Scottish DJ used Twitter this week to deny a recent report stating that he had visited a Thai massage parlour, and that his alleged indiscretion had led to the couple's break up.



Calvin tweeted a threat that he would "sue for defamation of character for all these stories" on Monday. His pop star girlfriend then showed her support by favouriting his tweet.

Meanwhile Taylor's best friend Selena Gomez has also commented on the claims. "I think I would have found that out. Is that a rumour?" she replied when asked by Serius radio host Andy Cohen about the rumoured split.



"Honestly, it's so stupid," she added. "I'm 'pregnant' every week, she's 'going to be pregnant'. It's so stupid, you can't really read that stuff."



Calvin and 25-year-old Taylor started dating in March 2015 – and they made their first public appearance together in May, kissing and hugging at the Billboard Music Awards. In June they were named the highest paid celebrity couple, overtaking Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z.



"It's going absolutely fantastic," Calvin said of their relationship in a July interview with KISS FM. But even then he acknowledged that speculation about their romance was inevitable.



"For me, it could be a lot worse and I'd still be insanely happy with her," he said. "It's interesting because obviously there's different things written about it every day and even if we don't do anything publicly for a while, someone will make something up."



Just last month, Taylor set the record straight on two rumours that were making the rounds. "What the press say I'm doing: Buying a Bev Hills mansion, getting married in an English castle. What I'm doing: Playing a show in St. Louis," she wrote to her 64 million Twitter followers.