Michelle Dockery's emotional tribute to 'my friend, my king, my hero, my everything'

Michelle Dockery paid a heartbreaking tribute to her fiancé John Dineen on Wednesday speaking at his funeral which took place at his local church in Cork. The grief-stricken star found the strength to address mourners at St James' Catholic Church as she said her final farewell to her partner of two years, who passed away on Sunday aged 34 after losing his battle with cancer.

During the service the Downton Abbey star stood up at the altar and told the congregation: "I was honoured to know John. To love him and be loved by him."

Michelle Dockery's fiancé John passed away on Sunday

She continued: "Whether in his work or his personal life John was extremely loyal. It was clear that when John was in your corner he was there. I was honoured to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my King, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honour him and we will miss him."

Michelle, who turned 34 on Tuesday, also found the strength to sing one of John's favourite songs, 1930s Hammerstein favourite The Folks Who Live on the Hill from the altar. According to the Irish Independent, the star, who turned 34 on Tuesday, told mourners she used to sing the song to John.

According to the Irish Times, parish priest Father Declan Mansfield told the congregation that John's funeral fell between what should have been two happy occasions - Michelle's 34th birthday on Tuesday and John's birthday on Thursday..

John's funeral took place on Wednesday morning

Items on the altar included John's favourite childhood toy - a stuffed monkey - a Munster rugby jersey, and a tie. A photograph of him smiling was carefully placed on the coffin for the ceremony.

John's sister Trish also described her brother as a hero and told mourners she was grateful to have received a new "sister" and "angel" in the shape of Michelle.

"John was much more than a brother to me. He was my friend, my confidant, my hero. I truly idolised John. John was always teaching me new things. New words. I would be at his side when he walked through the door talking at him rather than to him. So much so that John imposed a three question per day rule on me,"