Is Beyoncé Knowles pregnant?

Could Beyoncé and Jay Z be expecting their second child? The Crazy in Love singer has sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared to be trying to hide her stomach during a night out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Beyoncé stepped out for dinner and the Golden Globes after parties with her husband, and kept her arms firmly crossed over her stomach as she left West Hollywood restaurant Son of a Gun. Wearing an oversized khaki jacket which served to conceal any hint of a bump, the star was beaming as she walked to a waiting car with Jay Z following closely behind.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Beyoncé sparked pregnancy rumours by attempting to hide her stomach

The 34-year-old wore similarly casual attire when she joined her mother Tina's birthday celebrations earlier in the month, donning a parka coat and beanie hat for a family meal at Del Friscos Grille in Santa Monica.

While the singer has yet to address the rumours, any news of a pregnancy could well be confirmed when she returns to the Super Bowl's halftime show in February. Beyoncé is confirmed to join Coldplay on stage during their halftime set, after she collaborated on the song Hymn for the Weekend.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 11, 2015 at 9:49am PST

The singer previously fuelled speculation with this Instagram photo in 2015

The couple, who recently celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter Blue Ivy, are no stranger to pregnancy rumours. Exactly a year ago Beyoncé fuelled speculation that she was expecting baby number two after posting an Instagram photo of herself buried in sand on the beach – with a big bump on her stomach.

However her friend and former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams spoke out to deny that her friend was expecting during an appearance on The View, explaining: "You know, when she was pregnant, people said she wasn't pregnant, and you know, it's just no truth to it, sorry!"