In an exclusive statement made to HELLO!, TV star Nick Knowles and his wife Jessica confirmed they are separating after three years of marriage. Speaking in 2016, the DIY SOS host, who is currently starring on I'm a Celebrity and former blogger Jessica revealed the news in a joint statement, saying: "It is with sadness that we announce that we are separating." The couple added: "Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son Eddie." They share son Edwin, known as Eddie, who was born in August 2014 and named after Nick's late father.

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rome attended by family members and close friends in September 2012. Nick, who also hosts a number of National Lottery gameshows for the BBC, has credited Jessica with making him a "calmer, happier, far nicer person," telling HELLO! at the time of their marriage how her presence in his life made "everything sweeter".

Last year, Nick, who is also known for hosted National Lottery gameshows for the BBC, relocated to Spain with Jessica and their son in search of a better work/life balance. It came after he suffered a serious health scare, rupturing an artery in his sinus that caused heavy bleeding from his nose, mouth and throat, for which he underwent surgery. "Without wanting to sound over-dramatic, for the first time in my life, I felt mortal," he told HELLO! later. "It was then I realised I needed to re-evaluate my way of life. I was burnt out and I owed it to the people I love to sort it out."

He and the DIY SOS team recently undertook their most ambitious project to date when they transformed an entire street in Manchester for former service personnel. The mammoth task was given a huge boost when the Duke of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry paid the team a visit, rolling up their sleeves and mucking in with painting and laying paving slabs.