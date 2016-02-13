Stephen Fry talks about his first year of marriage with Elliott Spencer

Stephen Fry has opened up about his marriage to his husband Elliott Spencer. While on The Jonathan Ross Show the comedian revealed that he loves married life. "It's terrific, it gets better every day."



"I’ll sound really childish if I keep doing this but it’s like a miracle really, it’s just such a wonderful thing. It ought not to make that much difference, it’s merely the state recognising a relationship that could exist without the state recognising it and yet it does make a difference somehow, not because the state recognises it but because you somehow just become connected to all the people in history who have been married before," he said to the chat show host.

Stephen says that he loves married life with his husband Elliott

During the show Jonathan also probed Stephen about the possibility of having children. "Stephen you would be the loveliest father, are you tempted?"



"No, hmmm, let’s just say I am a godfather," the former QI presenter responded, "I have 13 godchildren, which is a source of constant joy."



On Sunday evening Stephen will host the 69th British Academy Film and Television Awards at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Speaking about the jokes and jibes that come with hosting award ceremonies, the 59-year-old said: “I’m not really very good at offending people.

Stephen will be hosting the 69th BAFTA awards on Sunday 14 February

"I don’t have a persona where offending someone works. Ricky Gervais is a brilliant comic…and he doesn’t mind [winding people up], he’s got this imp whereas I haven’t got it and it’s probably a weakness in me because it’s a wonderful thing to be able to insult."



The star also discussed the BAFTA after parties. "All the parties are pretty sober and people behave. People have one little drink and that’s about it really but if you went back to 20 years, 25 years ago it was a very different story."