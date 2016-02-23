Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz split

Lea Michele is a single lady again after splitting from boyfriend of nearly two years, Matthew Paetz. According to Us Weekly, Matthew was the one to initiate the break up earlier this month. "He had enough," an insider told the magazine. "She was completely crushed."

A source close to the couple told People magazine, "Lea is surrounded by her friends, who have rallied around her and support her."

Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz began dating in April 2014

They added, "She's doing fine, focusing on her work, her music and her album."

The former couple met on the set of Lea's On My Way music video back in April of 2014. Dancer Matthew was the Glee star's first boyfriend since Cory Monteith's passing in 2013.

The couple were last photographed together in January, when they attended a Lakers Game in Los Angeles.

Girls getaway w/ @jenniferswitch ☀️ Time to recharge and relax! ✌🏻️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Feb 5, 2016 at 6:48pm PST

Lea has previously discussed their relationship to close friend and podcast host Becca Tobin. "At the end of the day, this industry is really tough and the only way to really get through is to create a solid unit. We've stood by each other through anything that was thrown our way," she said to the Fempire.

"[Matt] is a such a great man that he would never really let anything like that ever crack our lovely little core that we've created."

My happy place! 💪🏻💦😀 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jan 8, 2016 at 1:02pm PST

She added, "He is very respectful towards the person that I was with, and that, again, is something I love so much about him. I really know that Cory would love him too."