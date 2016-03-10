Diane Kruger moves in with Joshua Jackson after ten years

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have decided to take their relationship to the next level. After ten years, the loved up pair have finally moved in together but could marriage also be on the cards?

The star of the upcoming film Disorder opened up about her longterm boyfriend and her decision to move to New York so they could live together.

Diane and Joshua have moved in together

"I just moved this week. I need to unpack and buy some house stuff, like candles and books," she told NET-A-PORTER.com's The Edit.

"[Moving here] was a major commitment. That's a big step into adulthood for me, to allow that time for someone else out of my time."

Although the 39-year-old has made the big move to New York, she revealed she sees a different city in her future plans.

The couple are living in New York

"I feel very European and I think that I'm going to grow old in Paris. I have this fantasy of raising my kids there one day," she said.

Even though the former model has moved in with her man she's not sure if this could mean a marriage further down the line. When asked whether or not she would marry the Dawson's Creek star, she joked: "Welcome to my dilemma!"

The pair have been dating for ten years

The pair have long said they would not be getting married and in 2014 Joshua told Glamour why he didn't feel the pressure to wed his beau. "I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious," he said.

"I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party. We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person."

However, the actor has not completely ruled out the idea of a big white wedding. "It may change at some point. We may get married," he added.