Paul Daniels passes away from incurable brain tumour

Paul Daniels has sadly passed away after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. The legendary magician and entertainer died on Wednesday night, his publicist has confirmed. No further details have been revealed.

Paul Daniels has passed away aged 77

It was revealed that Paul had been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour on 20 February. A statement posted on the magician's official website said: "We can confirm that one of our greatest musicians and entertainers of all times, Paul Daniels, has sadly been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

"On behalf of Paul, Debbie and their families, we thank you for your kind concerns and support at this sad time and ask that their privacy continues to be respected."

Paul's former assistant and wife of 28-years Debbie McGee took to her Twitter page to express her devastation at the news. "With great sadness," wrote the trained ballet dancer alongside a link to her husband’s website that announced the sad diagnosis.

Paul was married to Debbie McGee for 28 years

Meanwhile his son Martin, 52, travelled home from Brazil to be with his father after news of his illness broke. He has since revealed that Paul had chosen to spend his last days at home, where his wife Debbie had been by his side.

"He's happy there - some days he is tired and spends most of his time in bed dozing. But even then he is happy," Martin told the Sunday Mirror, adding that his father had kept a positive attitude throughout his illness.

"He knows things are not in his hands now and we are living in the knowledge every day is a bonus. It is unbearably difficult," Martin said. "He has said before when it's your time it's your time, and that's how he is trying to face up to things."

Paul, 77, whose real name is Newton Edward Daniels, first found fame on a Sunday evening ITV show, before going on to star in The Paul Daniels Magic Show on BBC, which ran between 1979 – 1994, with Debbie acting as his magician’s assistant.

He had previously spoken openly about the concept of dying, telling The Guardian it didn't scare him because it's "just like going to sleep".

Speaking to the newspaper in 2013, Paul said: "Death isn't scary – it's just like going to sleep. It doesn't bother me because when your time's up, your time's up. Some people can't take that."