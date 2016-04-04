Drew Barrymore reveals the advice she was given after split from Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore has been supported by her friends during the breakdown of her marriage to Will Kopelman. In her first interview since confirming that she and her husband had parted ways, Drew revealed the advice she had been given as she prepared to take a "new direction" in her life.

"I had a really hard time a couple of months ago and kind of knew life was heading in a new direction," Drew told PopSugar at the Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival. "I called someone that I really trust, respect, and believe in, because he has always been the conductor of grace.

Drew Barrymore has discussed taking a "new direction" after her divorce

"I said, 'What's your advice?' And he said, 'You put one foot in front of the other.' I hung up the phone and I thought, 'That is why I call this person.'"

She called the advice "physically productive and life-choice productive".

"It's kind of way in which to live, and I want to be like him. I want to be like that. I want to put one foot in front of the other."

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman confirmed their split at the weekend

Although Drew didn't reference her marital split directly, it is thought she is referring to her decision to divorce her husband after nearly four years of marriage. The couple announced the news in a joint statement released on People at the weekend, and made it clear they were remaining close for the sake of their children Olive, three, and Frankie, one.

The statement said: "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.

"Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

The Charlie's Angels star has revealed that her children are the most important thing to her, telling HELLO!: "I felt that my life started the day my kids were born and everything I had before was something to be used as wisdom and experience for them.

"It's like life really wasn't as important before they were born but you don't want to have not have existed because it gives you tips along the way."