Pippa Middleton just completed one of her toughest challenges yet

Pippa Middleton is never one to shy away from a fitness challenge, and on Saturday she took on one of her most testing experiences to date – running the Great Wall Marathon in China. This gruelling 26.2 mile course took place in 29⁰C heat and includes some 5,164 steps, but as ever the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister rose to the challenge and didn't disappoint.

The 32-year-old completed the course in an impressive 4 hours and 54 minutes, making her the 13th woman to cross the finish line and placing her 69th out of 2,444 runners.

Pippa Middleton completed the Great Wall Marathon in China

Speaking to race organisers after the race, Pippa conceded that it had been "tough", but the stunning views had made up for the physical exertion.

"It was long, it was hard. The Great Wall sections were stunning, they were some of the best bits despite how hard they were," Pippa said. "The whole thing was a really unique experience."

Pippa completed the race to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, the charity for which she is an ambassador. It is the latest in a long line of fitness pursuits Pippa has completed in recent years, and comes just months after she participated in the legendary Inferno Cross Country ski race in Switzerland.

Pippa finished 69th out of 2,440 competitors

After a gruelling 15km downhill ski, and a drop of over 2770 metres in altitude, the 32-year-old placed 67th out of 105 competitors, completing the course in 12 minutes and 28 seconds.

Over the past few years, Kate’s younger sister has become known for her love of extreme challenges. In September, alongside her brother James, she competed in the Otillo swim-run in Sweden , to raise money for charity. A year before, she took on a gruelling 3,000 mile cycle ride from California to Maryland , as part of the Race Across America challenge.

In March Pippa spoke to HELLO! about the changes she makes to her already healthy diet to prepare for any gruelling race.

The British beauty admitted that she tries not to make too many changes to what she eats, explaining that she particularly focuses on her diet "a week or so before an event".

"I don't get fussy, though, because I enjoy food too much," she said. "But a week or so before an event I'm quite conscious of eating really nutritious foods to store energy and I cut out alcohol, refined sugar and processed foods."