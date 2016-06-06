Exclusive: Inside Amir Khan's daughter's lavish second birthday party celebrations

Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal have shared exclusive pictures and details from their daughter Lamaisah's £100,000 second birthday party. The celebrations for 250 guests, which took Faryal three months to plan, included Disney princesses, Peppa Pig, a wall of flowers and a real-life ballerina.

"When I walked in the first thing I said was, 'Wow!'" Amir exclusively tells HELLO!

"My wife did an amazing job. I was busy training when she was planning this, but every day I was getting crazy bills and thinking, 'What's this for?' Every penny spent on my daughter is worth it, though. After all, all this hard work I do is for her, for my kid."

The family celebrated Lamaisah's second birthday with a £100,000 party

The party, held at the Bolton Wanderers football stadium, also featured a giant cake and a carousel. "I wanted it to be something really grand," explained Faryal. "Now I'm not doing anything until she's 16."

Faryal also revealed she is happier than ever after overcoming a brief period of adjustment when she moved to the UK from her native New York after the couple's wedding in 2013.

"I had a rough patch at the beginning when I got married to Amir. But as I've lived with him he's showed me a lot of things I didn't know about him," she says. "He is such a good guy. Such a kind-hearted person. He's the type of guy that would give up things for his own happiness to make his wife and child happy. Now we're at a stage in our marriage where we're the happiest ever."

And she said that parenthood has changed Amir and brought them closer together.

"I've never seen this side of him. He comes home early – before he used to be out with his friends – but now he's just like, 'My wife, my child and home.'

"I have to say to him, 'Can you please go out!' It's great for him and for us. He's changed, being a father, and I've changed being a mother. My life is all about my kid."

