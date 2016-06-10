Kim Kardashian finally meets her doppelganger - see her reaction

Kim Kardashian seemed shocked when she finally met Kamilla Osman, who is known for greatly resembling her. The pair bumped into each other a couple of months ago and the fun meeting was caught on camera. The momento, which will be shown on the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, leads to Kim having a disagreement with her best friend, Jonathan Cheban.

After the two friends see each other at Epione, a cosmetic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, Jonathan introduces her to his new friend, Kim's doppelganger Kamilla.

Kim took selfies with Kamilla

Kim looked surprised after seeing her lookalike, telling her "nice to meet you, finally," before revealing her true feelings to the camera. She said: "This is super awkward. The fact that Jonathan would take it to this level is so bizarre to me. Jonathan's trying to rub this in my face and make me feel some type of way but I don't."

The two have a slight disagreement, with Jonathan saying to Kim: "You're too busy to hang out with me but meanwhile you're here hanging out with somebody," to which Kim replied: "You're so ridiculous."

Defending herself, the 35-year-old said: "Having two kids is a lot and like your priorities just change."

Kamilla is said to look just like the star

However, the star seemed to be pleased to meet her twin, and the pair posed for photos together before Kim says to the camera: "Jonathan can try all he wants to go and replace me. But he can't. Go try hunny. Go try." The star also shared a snap of them together on her website, writing: "I've been seeing people say we look so much alike! She's so sweet and it was so fun to run into her. So funny!"

The mother-of-two recently wished her husband Kanye West a happy birthday on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the couple sharing a kiss, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend! I usually would be scared for us to get older, but as each year passes, I'm just happy we have more time on this Earth together! I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness."