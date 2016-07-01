Rylan Clark-Neal announced as new Xtra Factor co-host

Rylan Clark-Neal is returning to the show that made his name, but this time he will be hosting! The former X-Factor contestant will present The Xtra Factor alongside Radio 1 DJ and TV show host Matt Edmondson, and has revealed that he is "thrilled" to be a part of the show.

In a statement, Rylan said: "After four years of doing my thing it's finally time for me to go back to where it all began but this time as a HOST of Xtra! I'm thrilled to be part of The X Factor once again and even more excited at the thought of knowing I won't be in the bottom two each week!

Rylan revealed he would be presenting Xtra Factor

"I can't wait to get working with Matt and finally find our niche…I'm so excited to work alongside the judges and Dermot and over the moon to be sharing the coming months with my Nicole as a fully-fledged Scherzy boy once more. Watch out Simon ... I'm back!"

The reality show star was a finalist during the 2012 X Factor show, and was one of Nicole Scherzinger's boys. Since coming in fifth place in the competition, Rylan has gone onto presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side, This Morning and his own chat show, Up Late with Rylan.

The star announced the exciting news to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, saying: "I'm very honoured and over the moon to say that after four years of being away I am back…I’ll be hosting that alongside the lovely Matt Edmondson, who is great - we are working on another show at the minute as well for ITV - and we just get on so well.

Rylan said he was "thrilled" to be hosting

"We are literally over the moon…We're like the odd Ant and Dec! He’s like two foot tall and I'm seven foot – it's like Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at The Brits…!"

Rylan also revealed the changes on the show this year which will be going live from day one. He said: "It is brand new this year because for the first time Xtra Factor is going live from day one. So you'll see the very first audition show and then me and Matt will be live straight off the back [on ITV2]... we’ve got a brand new set, everything. It’s not the X Factor you know this year."