Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin finalise divorce two years after 'consciously uncoupling'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have finalised their divorce, more than two years after "consciously uncoupling".

The couple, who are parents to Apple,12, and Moses,10, reached a divorce settlement in May and their judgment was entered into a Los Angeles County courthouse this week, PEOPLE reports.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin split in 2014

According to a court document filed by the Shakespeare in Love actress earlier this year, the couple have agreed that neither will ever ask for spousal support. The written agreement also states that the duo have agreed on matters regarding their property and child support.

Gwyneth, 43, and the Coldplay singer, 39, have remained close friends since their break-up in March 2014 and have made co-parenting their two children their main priority.

"I think, unfortunately, though we couldn't stay in a romantic relationship, we're very, our values are very much around the importance of family and the importance of those relationships and I'm lucky that we're aligned in that way," Gwyneth said at a #BlogHer15 conference in New York last year.

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently dating Glee producer Brad Falchuk

"And it's been hard, and you know, like, we've gone through really difficult times with it but we've always said these children are our priority."

The ex-couple have always put an emphasis on spending quality time with their son and daughter. A month after they filed for divorce, Gwyneth and Chris took their kids to Disneyland in Los Angeles, ahead of Apple's eleventh birthday.

Onlookers noted that the pair appeared happy in each other's company, as they rode rollercoasters with their children. The family outing also coincided with American Mother's Day.

Gwyneth has been dating Glee producer Brad Falchuk since August 2014, while Chris has been linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.