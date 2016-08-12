Rebecca Adlington, Mark Foster and Helen Skelton take part in a fun karaoke session

The Olympic TV presenters Rebecca Adlington, Mark Foster and Helen Skelton took a break from chatting about the Games to take part in a fun lip-synch video. Mouthing along to Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling, the group appeared to be in good spirits while celebrating Team GB's success in the Rio Olympic Games so far.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

BBC Sport tweeted the video, writing: "Forget Carpool Karaoke... This is OUR pool Karaoke w/ @HelenSkelton @BeckAdlington @MarkFosterSwim & co! #HouseOfFun."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



The presenters had some fun during the competition



The video begins with Rebecca confidently singing along to the tune before turning the camera on Mark and Helen, along with several other Olympic commentators and presenters who are clearly excited to join in on the fun, even dancing along to the track.

Fans of the presenters were quick to praise the hilarious video, with one tweeting: "You guys have MADE the Olympics so far!" while another wrote: "brilliant and excellent work guys!"





Although the presenters are clearly having a brilliant time at the Games, Helen and Becky have been under constant media scrutiny regarding their outfit choices throughout the events.

The former Blue Peter presenter's husband recentlypoked fun at the reports, sharing a snap of their one-year-old son wearing a pair of pale blue shorts, writing: "I wonder if Ernie will make the front page with this outfit on!" remarked Richie, before adding: "You're doing great keep up the good work! We are both very proud! #yummymummy."

VIEW GALLERY



Helen joined in with the fun, singing along to Can't Stop the Feeling



Helen's father also spoke to This Morning about the controversy, saying: "I'm surprised to be on the show at all. This is a non-story. I'm surprised it's made the front pages of the news.

RIO 2016: THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS OF THE GAMES SO FAR



"I thought we'd moved on from this, obviously we haven't, she's just out there doing a great job. She's worked very hard. She's obviously more bothered about the Olympians. She loves live TV. And she is simply a young woman in a hot place in a skirt."