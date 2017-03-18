Geri Horner shares stunning family portrait with baby Monty

Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) shared the most beautiful family portrait with fans via Instagram on Saturday, March 18, showing off her divine family unit including baby Monty and her two girls. In the black-and-white photograph Geri, who looks super slim despite only just having given birth, takes centre stage with little Monty while her daughter Bluebell, and husband Christian Horner’s daughter Olivia cuddle up beside her.

Hubby Christian looks delighted as he smiles, sitting behind his former Spice Girls wife, putting a protective arm around his family. “Happy Saturday #familytime,” she captioned the adorable snap, and fans were quick to praise the picture. “Beautiful family,” said one. “What a lovely family biccie,” added another. Earlier this week, Geri shared another photograph of her new son, this time practicing his music skills as he sat with his mum on a piano stool. “Writing a song with Monty,” Geri captioned the picture.

Geri gave birth to Monty less than a month after her good friend George Michael’s tragic passing, and she spoke of her sorrow that George would never get to meet her son on This Morning last week. “I absolutely loved him,” she told hosts Phil and Holly with tears in her eyes.

Geri loves sharing pictures of her newborn baby

Geri's baby Monty has the middle name George after her good friend George Michael

“I’m going to cry, I’m all hormonal as well. But when I left the Spice Girls, he took me under his wing. He was such a lovely person so it was shocking. And suddenly I have a baby. It was just like the circle of life… You just don’t expect it. He was such a good man.” Phillip then asked if Monty's middle name – George – was a tribute to the musician. "Yes. That was my mother's idea," the former Spice Girl revealed. "She was very close to George and he loved his mother, loved his family and she said, 'Why don't you put George?' And I thought, 'Why not?...'"