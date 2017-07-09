James Corden and wife Julia Carey are expecting their third child! The comedian and actor is already a father of two

James Corden is to be a dad for the third time! The star’s publicist confirmed the news on Sunday to metro.co.uk. James and wife Julia, who married in 2012, are already parents to Max, six, and Carey, two. Now Julia is reported to be five months pregnant, with the new arrival due around December. A source told The Sun on Sunday that the couple are over the moon, revealing: “James and Julia couldn’t be happier.” The source told the paper that James and Julia love being parents and are delighted their two children will soon have a sibling.

James and Julia are expecting their third child

James first found fame playing loveable character Smithy in cult series Gavin and Stacey, going on to find worldwide success presenting The Late Late Show in America, in which his Carpool Karaoke segment has become must-see TV. James’ fans quickly posted congratulatory messages about baby number three on his Instagram page. Beside a photo of the presenter with Ed Sheeran, one fan wrote: “Congratulations for the third baby on the way!!” while another told the star: “Congratulations to you both on baby number 3 X.”

Next week @latelateshow is in London on @cbs and @sky1! A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

With a third child on the way, life is set to get even busier for James, whose TV career is thriving in the States. The star recently spoke to Capital Breakfast radio presenter Roman Kemp about the possibility of bringing back Gavin and Stacey.

James said of the idea: "I don't know, actually, is the truth. I don't know. Ruth and I, we talk about it, not in a way of 'Oh shall we do it?', we talk more about the characters and I wonder what they're doing now. I think if did, we'd try and do it secretly, without any sort of announcement, and just see if we can find a story, or if there's even time. I mean, she's so busy and obviously I live over there. So, who knows. But right now, I wouldn't imagine so."