Justin Theroux reveals he skipped an audition for Friends - to stay in bed! The star also spoke to Mr Porter's The Journal about marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston's love story could have begun a whole lot sooner – if he'd gotten out of bed on time! The Leftovers star has revealed that shortly after moving to New York in the early nineties, he had the chance to audition for a number of sitcoms, including Friends, the hit series on which Jennifer starred from 1994 until 2004. "I didn't bother. I slept in that day," Justin revealed in a new interview with Mr Porter's The Journal. "I wouldn't have been prepared for [the fame]."

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Justin, who recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Jennifer, also opened up about his marriage to the actress, revealing that it is based on "comedy one-upmanship". "Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman?" the 46-year-old said. "In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together." The star then revealed that Jennifer helps to keep his comedy on point, saying: "When it's not funny, she calls me out. She says, 'That's not funny.'"

Jennifer, meanwhile, shared her thoughts on her handsome husband, telling the magazine: "At first you think he could be a serial killer, but he is actually the nicest person in the world!"

Justin revealed their marriage is based on "comedy one-upmanship"

On the subject of fame, Justin said that while being married to one of the world's biggest stars is "a front row seat to the insanity" of Hollywood, he has learned to be "the guardian" of his own senses. "But for the most part, it's not as pervasive in our lives as people think," he explained. "Occasionally you'll get whacked by something. It's definitely something you have to analyse and come to terms with. Which I think [Jennifer] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly… I think I came into our relationship the same person as I am now."