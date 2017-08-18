Loading the player...

Barcelona terror attack: celebrities from Antonio Banderas to Cristiano Ronaldo react with shock and sadness So far 14 people have died and more than 130 have been injured in the horrific attack

The world reacted with shock and sadness after hearing that Barcelona had become the latest European city to fall victim to a terror attack. Among those were celebrities who share a special bond with Spain, and others who wanted to send their love to the people of Barcelona. Spanish actor Antonio Banderas took to Twitter to say he was "embracing Barcelona tightly" while Penelope Cruz wrote "what a tragedy" alongside a photo of a black ribbon and the city skyline on Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky, from Madrid, wrote on Instagram: "My heart and soul are in pain. How did we, as human beings, come to this?" Also writing in Spanish, Latina singer Jennifer Lopez tweeted: "Sending a lot of love and peace to the great city of Barcelona and all of its beauty people." Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of the Real Madrid football team holding a minute's silence on the football pitch. He also wrote in his native Portuguese: "Dismayed by the news from Barcelona. Full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims."

Que tristeza. #barcelona A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Spanish royals lead reactions to Barcelona attack

Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement on Thursday, expressing her disgust. "I am sickened by the senseless loss of life in Barcelona today. The Foreign Office is working to establish if any British nationals were involved in this appalling incident and we are in close contact with the authorities in Spain, who have our full support. Following the attacks in Manchester and London, Spain stood alongside the British people. Tonight, Britain stands with Spain against the evil of terrorism."

Me duele el corazón, el alma! Me pregunto porque los seres humanos hemos llegado a esto! / my heart and my soul are in pain, how do we got to these 🙏🏻😔#barcelona A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Aug 18, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Former US President Barack Obama tweeted on behalf of himself and his wife: "Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo." Ellen DeGeneres posted a heartbroken emoji alongside the words: "All my love to Barcelona today." Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also tweeted: "Thinking of everybody hurt and affected by yet another act of extremist brutality in one of the world's great cities. #BarcelonaStrong."