Emma Bunton and Jade Jones pose together in rare couple's photo And they looked totally in love!

Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones are couple goals! The Spice Girl star and her partner enjoyed spending some quality time together away from parenting duties on Sunday as they went to watch Bruno Mars perform in Hyde Park at the Summertime Ball. Emma took to Instagram after the event to share a seriously sweet photo of them posing together, clad out in statement sunglasses. "Such a fun day at Hyde Park watching @brunomars with my @jadejonesdmg" Emma wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to have their say on the photo, with one writing: "Such an adorable looking couple," while another said: "Cutest couple." A third added: "How is it possible that Jade looks exactly the same as he did 20+ years ago? Saying that so do you!"

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones looked very loved-up!

In May, Emma and Jade celebrated their 20th anniversary. Since they began dating, the musical couple have gone on to welcome two sons, Beau, ten, and Tate, seven. Despite the fact they have been engaged since 2011, the laid-back pair are in no rush to get married either. Talking to Fabulous magazine, Emma revealed: "There aren’t any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don’t plan things too far ahead. I’m so lucky to have found him. He has been a real support and is so positive, as sometimes I get nervous or worry about things. He’s a good man to have around."

The Spice Girl star is a doting mum to two sons

It seems that, unsurprisingly, Emma and Jade's children - particularly Tate - are taking after them when it comes to singing. As part of a birthday treat in May, the little boy was invited to a studio to record a song of his choice. Proud mum Emma shared a photo of him in action, and later discussed the experience while presenting Heart Breakfast Show. The mother-of-two played Tate's finished track live on air while chatting to Rita Ora, revealing that he had chosen to sing her hit single Anywhere. She told a delighted Rita: "My son Tate is obviously a huge fan of yours. You better watch out Rita Ora."