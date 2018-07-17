Kourtney Kardashian receives backlash for bikini photo from boyfriend Younes Bendjima He later deleted his comment

We're used to the Kardashian sisters sharing sizzling snaps of themselves in skimpy bikinis, but there is someone that doesn't approve of them being shared with the world – and that's none other than Kourtney Kardashian's current boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

On Monday, Kourtney delighted her 64.9 million followers by sharing a picture of herself in a revealing floral-print bikini swimsuit, and whilst she received praise from her loyal fans, her friends and even family, with Kendall commenting: "yes tooshie," her boyfriend wasn't as receptive. According to The Shade Room, her boyfriend wasn't impressed with the post and took to the comment section to share his disapproval. "That's what you need to show to get likes?," he wrote.

The since-deleted comment didn't sit well with Kourtney's fans, who soon took to the model's Instagram to get even. They specifically headed to a picture of Younes in swim trunks and inundated the snap with the same comment, "That's what you need to show to get likes?".

According to People, even though Kourtney loves sharing revealing snaps on social media, Younes has never been a fan. "He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media. He doesn't want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it's her job, but wants her to post more covered up picture," the source told the publication.

"He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past."

The couple, who have been together for over a year and apparently recently split up in March before reuniting again, recently enjoyed a three-week holiday in Italy with Kourtney's three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. They were also joined by mum Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.