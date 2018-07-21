Amanda Holden shares rare photo of daughters on Instagram and it's hard to tell who's who The Britain’s Got Talent star says her 'babies are growing up too fast'

Amanda Holden is notoriously private about her home life and very rarely shares photographs of her adorable daughters Lexi, 12 and Hollie, six. But on Friday, the Britain's Got Talent judge uploaded a heartwarming picture of her and her two girls with their backs to the camera, taking a stroll together in the sunshine. The trio were holding hands in the snap and from the back, looked completely identical. They all have exactly the same colour hair and in particular Lexi and Amanda are even the same height. Remarking on how quickly time goes, the 47-year-old wrote: "My #babies are #growing #up too fast." She added: "#summer #holidays my absolute #fave time of year" and remarked that her husband Chris took the heartwarming shot.

The trio looked so similar!

Last month, on Father’s Day, the TV star paid tribute to her husband with an adorable picture of her girls with their dad and wrote: "Happy Father's Day to you Chris," Amanda wrote. "You are #loved 'all the grains of sands on all the beaches in the world' #HRH #daddies #girls".

Amanda and Chris married in December 2008 at the stunning, celebrity-loved Babington House in Somerset, two years after welcoming their first daughter Lexi.

Second daughter Hollie was born in January 2012. Speaking about juggling her glittering career with motherhood and her marriage, she told The Metro: "We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us - we have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband - he's so far down the list."

She also reflected on how motherhood has changed her life. "It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more. It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable."