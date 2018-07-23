Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley poses for rare family photo - and it's adorable! The family looked happy as they posed together

Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley briefly left Weatherfield at the weekend to head to London with her fitness instructor husband Tom Pitfield and their son Alfie for a very special outing and judging by the adorable photos - it was a huge success!

Catherine, who plays Eva in the hit ITV soap, treated her adorable son to a super fun weekend in the city and it was topped by a visit to popular attraction Shrek's Adventure! London, where the trio got an exclusive first look of the Trolls Summer Festival. The star and her three-year-old posed with the star of the show, Trolls' Princess Poppy, and it seems Alfie couldn't quite believe his luck.

"Such a fab day out for #Trollsfestival @shreksadventure Alfie LOVED meeting Poppy," the 34-year-old told her nearly half a million followers on Instagram. Catherine's rare photo of her family was met with delight from her fans, who were quick to praise it. "Such a gorgeous family. You look so happy and in love," one wrote, whilst another one said: "Great photo of you all love."

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley's hair transformation is stunning – see her surprise new look!

Despite the star's son getting many compliments from fans, it was Catherine's new hair colour that received the most praise. "Beautiful smoky and Catherine I adore your hair like this x," one said. Another fan wrote: "Beautiful family photo your hair is stunning on you".

The actress dyed her blonde locks last month, and entrusted top stylist Calum Tierney of Terence Paul in Hale with the task. The actress visited the salon back in June where Calum spent four hours working his magic to transform her locks from blonde to brunette. Catherine's hair looks stunning with honey-hued highlights, and has been cut to a shoulder length lob. The mum-of-one was very happy with the results, and took to Twitter in June to thank her hairdresser. "Thank you @calumtierney @TerencePaul for my fab new locks! Loving the change #goodbyeEva #brunettedays," she wrote. Her fans adored her new look, with one telling her: "Like the new colour. It really suits you."

RELATED: Is this Coronation Street star joining the new Strictly Come Dancing line up?