Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood to open up about heartbreak in tell-all book

Craig Revel Horwood is set to open up about his relationships in his new book, In Strictest Confidence. The Strictly Come Dancing judge revealed that the tell-all book will reveal "fresh heartache over failed romances". Speaking about the book, Craig told the Mirror: "It's wonderful to be writing another volume. I'm told I should slow down as I get older, which is ridiculous as I seem to have speeded up." The book will notably look at the 58-year-old's break-up from Damon Scott back in 2016, in which Damon spoke to the press following their split, saying that Craig's life "revolved around alcohol".

Craig said: "With my other lovers and boyfriends I’ve remained friends. But there's no way with Damon. There is nothing really you can do about it because there is a side to everybody's story, everyone's broken relationship." He added: "It's wonderful to be writing another volume. I'm told I should slow down as I get older, which is ridiculous as I seem to have speeded up." Previously speaking about their split on Loose Women, Craig said: "That was unremarkable. There is nothing really, I guess, you can do about it because there is a side to everybody's story, everyone's broken relationship. But I tend not to spout them all off."

Craig will return to the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and the BBC recently announced that the Strictly red carpet event (during which this year's celebrities are revealed) will take place on 27 August, followed by the launch show on 31 August. Although there have been many reports on which stars could be joining the cast of this year's run of the dance show, the annual red carpet event, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will officially announce 2018's contestants.

