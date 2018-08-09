Davina McCall introduces a gorgeous new addition to her family: see photos The Long Lost Family star shared a sweet photo on Instagram

Davina McCall appears to have welcomed two new additions to the family - a pair of adorable kittens! The Long Lost Family presenter introduced her new pets on Instagram Stories on Thursday, sharing photos of herself and her father cuddling the sleeping felines.

"This is Boo," she captioned a snap of herself holding a grey kitten that was stretching across her lap, before sharing a photo of her dad, Andrew, smiling while holding another cat curled up on his stomach. "This is Sully," Davina told fans.

Davina McCall introduced her new kitten on Instagram

Davina made no further reference to her new pets on social media, but appears to be a cat lover, having previously shared photos of her cousin's "crazy beautiful" cat on Twitter. The 50-year-old will no doubt have bought the kittens to live with in her new home, after listing her lavish £6.25million Sussex mansion in the wake of her split from husband Matthew Robertson.

The couple - who share children Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11 - announced their split in November. Davina has since been focusing on training as a personal trainer, and admitted earlier this year that her past struggles helped to prepare her for her marriage breakdown.

Davina's dad held a second cat, Sully

Speaking to Red Magazine, mum-of-three Davina shared: "You need to experience difficulty to learn how to be resilient. If you haven't, the minute you do it will hit you like a freight train as you’ve never been given the tools to deal with it." The TV star has always been open about her past; as well as her addiction, she had a strained relationship with her mother Florence Kock, who passed away in South Africa in 2008. Her father is battling Alzheimer's, while her sister Caroline died from cancer in August 2012.

She added: "When I think of all the stuff with my mum in my childhood, the drugs and the alcohol, my sister dying… All those make you think, 'Throw anything at me, I'll be OK.' It might be hard, but I do feel I could deal with anything."