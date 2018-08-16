Video: Madonna at 60 A look back at the queen of pop’s most iconic moments

Since her eponymous debut album in 1983, Madonna has released 13 studio albums and has grown to become the best-selling female artist of all time. Her records defined the eighties with their dichotomous clash of synth electro pop and religious iconography. The nineties heralded a more experimental era for the queen of pop, and albums such as Erotica and Bedtime Stories were less well received. She bounced back with 1997’s Ray of Light, which introduced Electronica to a mainstream audience and became her most critically acclaimed record to date. In 2005 she re-introduced herself to a younger audience, with Hung Up, which featured an ABBA sample and became a number 1 hit in 41 countries, a world record. As the highest grossing solo touring artist of all time, even at 60, the First Lady of Pop shows little signs of slowing down.

