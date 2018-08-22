Storm Keating rushed to A&E in Singapore because of son Cooper This looks painful!

Storm Keating has revealed she was rushed to A&E after her son Cooper poked her in the eye with a fork. Left rather unimpressed with the 2am hospital visit, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram page to share pictures with her fans featuring husband Ronan Keating. "Where you find yourself at 2am after your toddler sneaks a fork off the table during dinner and you couldn't get it back quick enough," she wrote in the caption." She also added the hashtags #singapore, #stitches, #ratherhimthanme, #whatabore, #boyzoneasiatour18 and #itsnotallglamourous.

Storm Keating was rushed to A&E hospital on Tuesday

Storm and Ronan, who welcomed baby Cooper into the world in April 2017, are currently in Singapore for the Irish pop star's final tour in Asia alongside his Boyzone members. Ronan, Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham are travelling the world in what is set to be their last ever tour, entitled "Thank You and Goodnight". Boyzone announced their reunion in May last year to mark their 25th anniversary. The band found fame in the UK and Ireland in 1994, following the release of their hit single, Love Me For A Reason. They went on to have 21 singles in the top 40 UK chart, including 6 UK number ones.

The group were left devastated in October 2010 when bandmate Stephen Gately tragically passed away at the age of 33 from a congenital heart defect. Speaking about their final tour and Stephen, singer Shane told Daily Record: "Boyzone will always be five so it was important that as we said goodbye, we said it with him." He added: "We have a piece of Stevo on the album. It's amazing. A bittersweet blessing without a doubt. It was just lovely to have him around. We miss him."

