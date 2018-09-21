Susanna Reid reveals big change in her family It's a milestone day for the mum-of-three

Susanna Reid has revealed her family is celebrating a special milestone on Friday, as all of her children are now teenagers. The Good Morning Britain star, who shares three sons with former husband Dominic Cotton, shared the news on Twitter on Thursday evening, writing: "Tomorrow, all of my children will be teenagers."

The newsreader's youngest son Jack turns 13 on Friday. Susanna is also a mum to sons Finn, 14, and Sam, 16. The 47-year-old keeps her children out of the public eye, but has previously spoken openly about the challenging time she experienced after splitting from her son's father, husband Dominic, following 16 years of marriage in 2014.

Susanna Reid's youngest son Jack turns 13 on Friday

However, she says they have maintained a "very strong friendship" in the wake of their split. "It was absolutely our priority to make sure everything was as good as it can be for the children," she told Fabulous magazine in 2017.

The mum-of-three also told The Mirror: "I'm still talking to Dom. He is one of my best friends in the world. It's been tough but we are sorting it out. He is a great dad to the kids."

Susanna has kept quiet about whether she's found love again since her divorce, but did spark speculation that she had a secret boyfriend in July while talking to her co-host Piers Morgan about the break-up of Love Island couple Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville.

Piers joked: "Who would have thought that a bunch of stupid dimwits on a Love Island, where they're trying to have sex with each other all day long with multiple partners, who would have thought that they wouldn't have long, lasting relationships?" He then asked Susanna: "Why don't you do it? Well you love it, you'll be very popular, you're single." Susanna replied, saying: "How do you know I'm single?" to which Piers answered: "How do you know I'm single?' Can we connect the dots here?"

