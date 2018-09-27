Smitten Victoria Beckham finally meets BFF Eva Longoria's baby - see the cute snap This is adorable!

Victoria Beckham said she was "in love" after meeting her close friend Eva Longoria's baby boy for the first time on Thursday. The fashion designer was reunited with Eva as they're both in Paris for Fashion Week, and took the opportunity to finally meet baby Santiago, who was born in June.

Sharing a photo of herself, Eva and the adorable three-month-old baby boy, Victoria wrote: "Finally meeting Santi!! I'm in love!! So many kisses @evalongoria and Pepe!! Love u so much and could not be happier for u both!!! xxxx"

Victoria Beckham finally met Eva Longoria's son on Thursday

Eva welcomed her first child with husband José 'Pepe' Baston in June, and introduced her bundle of joy in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, saying the feeling of becoming a mother was "indescribable".

MORE: Eva Longoria shares gorgeous new photos of baby son with HELLO!

Describing how she felt the first time she held her precious baby boy, Eva said: "Well, it's magical. You're in the hospital, you're a little loopy, a little tired from labour. There are a lot of people in the room, doctors and nurses, and then it's almost like all the noise goes away. It's just he and I. He was born so alert! It was like he said, 'Hey! I know you!' It’s as if I knew him my whole life."

Victoria and Eva are close friends

She continued: "It's funny but Pepe says I've been a mum to many in my life. Doing it for my own son is obviously different, but I’m a great multi-tasker and very focused. I've approached motherhood like I approach everything else: be prepared, whether it's medically, spiritually… I want to know everything that I can do to give him the best life possible."

STORY: Eva Longoria opens up about friendship with Victoria Beckham

Eva and Victoria have long been close friends after meeting while the Beckhams were living in Los Angeles. The pair are so close, Eva even asked Victoria to design her wedding dress for her nuptials in 2016, with the actress later saying it was "the wedding dress I dreamed of".

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.