Millie Mackintosh shares never-before-seen wedding dress photo

Fitness and lifestyle guru and Millie Mackintosh has dressed up in her gorgeous wedding dress again for a very special reason. The Made In Chelsea star - who married co-star Hugo Taylor in July this year - put on her Kate Halfpenny wedding gown to show her grandparents, who did not attend the ceremony in summer due to health issues. Millie shared the sweet photo of herself in the dress, posing with her grandmother and grandfather, along with the emotional caption: "Today was such a happy day! I finally got to show my grandparents my wedding dress as they couldn’t make it on the day due to bad health. They have been married for 66 years and are still going strong."

Millie's grandparents look proud as punch in the picture, while the bride looks so happy to be able to relive the special moment with her close family members. Fans found the post adorable, with one writing: "Oh this is just so special! Congratulations Millie. May you have a happy, healthy and long marriage like your grandparents," while another said: "This is so beautiful, they look so proud." The strapless white dress has detachable 'bubble' sleeves for a truly stunning and unique bridal look, and Millie looks to have pushed the sleeves up her arm a little higher than on her big day, but it still looks incredible (obviously!).

The 29-year-old and her husband Hugo married in a romantic ceremony at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!. The ceremony included thoughtful touches to everything from the menu to the place settings to create a wedding day that fully reflected them and their relationship. They swapped a traditional wedding cake for a macaroon tower from Ladurée flavoured with vanilla, raspberry, pistachio, and geranium and rose. They then jetted off to Greece for a sun-soaked getaway, staying at the luxurious Elounda Peninsula All Suite hotel.

