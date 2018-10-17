Royal fans have a mixed reaction to Serena Williams' proud post about Meghan Royal fans had a mixed reaction to the post

Royal fans have had a mixed reaction after Serena Williams posted a photo of Meghan Markle wearing a blazer from her fashion collection, and shared a link to the look on her Instagram account. The tennis champion captioned the smiling snap of the Duchess of Sussex alongside a photo of herself in the same blazer, writing: "The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers. #BeSeenBeHeard. Link in bio to shop the collection!"

Serena posted a snap of Meghan in the blazer

While some people were delighted to see the jacket, with one person commenting: "You ladies are so amazing... So glad the youngsters have ladies like you to look up to," with another adding: "This is so wonderful. I love to see women supporting each other," others were critical that Serena would use her friendship with Meghan to promote her collection. One person wrote: "Cashing in on your friendship this way is terrible. Serena should not be using a member of the British Royal Family as a clothes horse for her range," while another person tweeted: "I hope Kensington Palace or Duchess Meghan asks Serena to remove the posting. It's different when a company or person who doesn't have a personal connection to the Royal uses it as a marketing tool, but considering how close Serena and her are, it doesn't sit well with me."

MORE:This is what Duchess Kate did after the school run on Tuesday

Loading the player...

Serena has previously opened up about her friendship with Meghan while chatting on Australian news show The Project. Speaking about the royal, she said: "We were actually just texting each other this morning. We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently." Speaking about Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry, she added: "I felt like we were literally watching history. I feel like in a few years, when I look back at that moment, it's just going to be so historic. It's gonna be something people never forget."

READ: Serena Williams reveals why she won't be celebrating daughter Olympia's first birthday

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.